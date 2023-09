UK Phosp study finds biomarkers predictive of long COVID cognitive defects

Blood biomarkers have been found in patients hospitalized with acute COVID-19 that are predictive of the cognitive defects of long COVID. Post COVID-19 deficits in cognition, including brain fog, are common and debilitating. They are also clinically complex, with both objective and subjective components. In the U.K., one in eight patients received their first ever neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months following COVID-19.