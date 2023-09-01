Acuitas tackles mRNA drug delivery challenges with lipid nanoparticles

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, represents a relatively new class of therapeutics with the potential to prevent and treat a wide range of diseases. A well-known success story is of the mRNA vaccines that controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, which has fueled enthusiasm for the field. But biotechs are also developing mRNA candidates for several other infectious diseases, including malaria, tuberculosis and HIV, as well for cancer, autoimmune and allergic diseases. However, delivering nucleic acid therapeutics can be challenging, since mRNA cannot get into cells on its own. “Nucleic acid therapeutics can be incredibly fragile,” Thomas Madden, CEO of Acuitas Therapeutics, told BioWorld. “When injected into the body without a delivery system, messenger RNA, for example, is rapidly destroyed.”