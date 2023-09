Alecensa sends a positive phase III message to Genentech in early NSCLC

Roche Holding AG’s Genentech subsidiary has broken new ground with a victory in phase III testing of the oral, anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor Alecensa (alectinib) in early stage, ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug, well known to doctors in the advanced setting, was compared with platinum-based chemotherapy and met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival at a prespecified interim analysis.