Cancer

Etern Biopharma discovers new YAP/TAZ-TEAD interaction inhibitors

Etern Biopharma (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has described bicyclic heteroaryl compounds acting as transcriptional coactivator YAP1 and/or TAZ/transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis and cardiovascular disorders.