Biopharma nonprofit deals and grants August 2023

Biopharmas receive $1.43B in BARDA grants in 2023

Biopharma grants are up nearly 150% compared to the same time period last year, largely due to a number of $100 million-plus grants from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Meanwhile, nonprofit deal value has declined year-over-year, with the number of transactions down 42.21%.