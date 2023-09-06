Insmed rises on positive data with Arikayce in phase III for MAC lung infection

Wall Street’s hoped-for phase III derisking event from Insmed Inc. materialized, and shares of the firm (NASDAQ:INSM) closed Sept. 5 at $26.37, up $3.73, or 16.5%, on positive top-line results from the study called Arise with inhaled Arikayce (amikacin) in patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent nontuberculous mycobacterial lung infection by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) who had not started antibiotics. “We crushed it” on culture conversion with Arikayce, CEO William Lewis said. “We could not be happier about the results of this study. It exceeded all of our expectations on every front.”