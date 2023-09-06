Promising Star formations draw investors in $90M oversubscribed series C

Star Therapeutics Inc. brought on board six new investors in its oversubscribed $90 million series C round, raising the company’s total funding to more than $190 million since its founding in 2018 to advance in-house drug discovery efforts via formation of portfolio companies. Since emerging from stealth in early 2022, Star has launched two aptly named companies, Electra Therapeutics Inc. and Vega Therapeutics Inc., with plans to unveil additional ventures arising from its antibody discovery efforts.