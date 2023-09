Endocrine/Metabolic

Beam presents first preclinical data for BEAM-302 from in vivo rodent models of AATD

Beam Therapeutics Inc. has released new preclinical data demonstrating the ability of its in vivo drug candidate, BEAM-302, to directly correct the PiZ mutation, the primary disease-causing mutation associated with severe α1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).