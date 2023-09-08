BioWorld - Friday, September 8, 2023
Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Proteros and Orion establish multitarget collaboration

Sep. 8, 2023
No Comments
Proteros Biostructures GmbH has established a new collaboration with Orion Corp. The two companies are engaging in a joint multitarget collaboration for early-stage drug discovery projects in oncology and pain using Proteros’ discovery platform, and now have decided to combine their expertise to assemble a chemically diverse small-molecule library collection. The nonexclusive agreement enables Proteros to exclusively offer access to this high throughput screening (HTS) library to all its clients.
