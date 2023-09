Cancer

Novel 177Lu-labeled peptides as theranostic agents for CCK2 receptor-expressing cancers

Researchers from the Royal Melbourne Hospital and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, along with other affiliated organizations, have published details on the synthesis and in vivo characterization of a novel series of 177Lu-labeled peptides with strong binding affinity to the cholecystokinin CCK2 receptor, an important molecular target which is highly expressed in a range of cancers.