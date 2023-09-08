BioWorld - Friday, September 8, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Artelo plans IND filing for FABP5 inhibitor ART-26.12 for neuropathic pain following FDA guidance

Sep. 8, 2023
No Comments
Artelo Biosciences Inc. has completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA regarding the manufacturing, preclinical and clinical development plan for ART-26.12.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Neurology/Psychiatric FDA