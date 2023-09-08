BioWorld - Friday, September 8, 2023
X

Cancer

Carrick receives US IND approval for CDK12/13 inhibitor CT-7439 for advanced solid tumors

Sep. 8, 2023
No Comments
Carrick Therapeutics Ltd. has received FDA clearance of its IND application for CT-7439, a novel cyclin dependent kinase 12/13 (CDK12/13) inhibitor.
