Real-time smartphone app from AI-Stroke uses AI to detect stroke

AI-Stroke SAS is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based application able to detect strokes in real time using a simple smartphone or a tablet. The med-tech firm has just won an award in the i-Lab 2023 innovation competition, supported by the French Ministry of Research and sovereign bank Bpifrance SA. “We use the latest AI and computer vision technology to replicate a neurologist’s expertise immediately anywhere, whereas non-specialists can make diagnostic errors up to 50% of the time,” Cédric Javault, CEO and co-founder of AI-Stroke SAS, told BioWorld.