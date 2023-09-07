Timing is everything in US Rx price negotiations

Forget location. It’s timing, timing, timing when it comes to escaping the first round of U.S. Medicare price negotiations due to pending biosimilar competition. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), only single-source drugs that have been approved for a specific length of time are subject to the forced negotiations, which focus on drugs with the biggest Medicare spend, not necessarily the highest price tag. Since the IRA gives biologics a 12-year safe harbor from negotiations, which aligns with the biologic exclusivity provided by the Biologic Price Competition and Innovation Act, it creates a scenario in which the innovator could be facing negotiations just as its first biosimilar competition prepares to launch. That creates a lot of what-ifs.