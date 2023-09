Limaca receives FDA clearance for Precision biopsy device

Limaca Medical Ltd. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Precision for gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) biopsy device which the company said allows for faster, more efficient and safer collection of tumor tissue samples. The approval follows the receipt of breakthrough device designation, and the deployment of the device into the U.S. market should lead to more efficient and effective diagnosis of GI cancers.