BioWorld - Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Lyra posts constellation of positive results for treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis

Sep. 12, 2023
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
The heavenly sounds of success lifted Lyra Therapeutics Inc. this week as the company released results from the phase II trial of Lyr-220, a steroid-infused implant designed to provide long-term relief for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
