Laborie Technologies Inc. continued a string of recent deals with an agreement to acquire Urotronic Inc. for $255 million cash up front with an additional $345 million in payments contingent on meeting specified commercial and reimbursement milestones. Laborie already held a minority interest in the manufacturer of the recently FDA-approved Optilume drug-coated balloon technology for treatment of urethral strictures and benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, Laborie will invest $5 million into GIE Medical, a Urotronic spinout, which is developing similar technology for gastrointestinal strictures.

Ibex raises $55M, launches AI product for more accurate HER2 scoring

Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. closed a $55 million series C financing round that will allow the company to expand its footprint in the U.S. to meet the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic solutions. Ibex has developed the Galen platform which it said offers AI solutions that allow pathologists to detect and diagnose cancer accurately and rapidly. The company also reported the launch of Galen Breast HER2, a new software which will it said play a critical role in helping oncologists identify effective therapies for breast cancer patients.

US FTC and DOJ garner mixed reviews of proposed framework for regulation of mergers

Two U.S. federal government departments recently issued a series of guidelines for their handling of mergers and acquisitions in a draft that has provoked both support and opposition from observers. Barry Nigro of the George Washington University School of Law said he is concerned that the presumption that a transaction is necessarily anticompetitive will prompt litigation over that presumption and thus bog down the process of reviewing these transactions.

White paper delves into US regulatory aspects of AI in drug, device development

While the U.S. FDA’s preclinical and clinical trial framework is generally well-suited to adapt to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in developing new drugs, its regulatory framework for medical devices that incorporate evolving AI leaves a lot to be desired, according to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee. “Congress may need to consider targeted updates to provide predictability and flexibility for AI-powered devices while ensuring that such devices are safe and effective for patients,” Cassidy said in a white paper released yesterday. “Moreover, foundational questions about AI applications remain regarding the transparency of algorithm development, ongoing effectiveness of such applications and who carries the liability if something goes wrong.”

Pacira Cryotech seek to repurpose its analgesic iovera technology for treating arrhythmia

Pacira Cryotech Inc. reported the filing of a patent for a hand-held cryogenic treatment system with a probe configured to apply a cryogenic therapy to one or more nerves, such as the nerves of the stellate ganglion and autonomic tissue peripheral to the stellate ganglion. Disabling the nerves of the stellate ganglion or autonomic tissue peripheral to the stellate ganglion using cryogenic therapy can provide for management of various structural heart conditions such as arrhythmia or cardiac electrical storm by temporarily blocking nerve signals to temporarily interrupt sympathetic stimulation to the heart.

Also in the news:

