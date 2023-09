China’s NMPA approves Gloria Bio’s zimberelimab as first PD-1 MAb for cervical cancer

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has given the green light to Gloria Biosciences Co. Ltd.’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, zimberelimab (Yutuo, GLS-010), for treating second-line cervical cancer, making it the first immune checkpoint inhibitor approved in China for treating the disease.