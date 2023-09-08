BioWorld - Friday, September 8, 2023
Corvus preps for randomized phase III for soquelitinib in PTCL

Sep. 7, 2023
By Karen Carey
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) sank 21.5% on Sept. 7, even though the company confirmed a phase III plan with the U.S. FDA for its ITK inhibitor, soquelitinib, to treat relapsed peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).
BioWorld Clinical Cancer