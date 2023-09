Cymabay phase III data solid in PBC; FDA Response time next focus

Positive phase III data from Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. with seladelpar, the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), could mean trouble for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s second-line therapy, the farnesoid X receptor agonist Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), which Cymabay aims to replace with its compound as the preferred choice.