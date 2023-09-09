Biopharma financings August 2023

Biopharma financings up from last year with $42.8B raised through August 2023

In August 2023 biopharma companies raised a collective $4.02 billion through 86 transactions, down from the previous seven months’ average of $5.53 billion. The amount raised in August is higher than the $3.93 billion raised in January and the $3.74 billion in February this year and comparable to April’s $4.19 billion. 2023 financings compare most similarly to 2019 and 2022, when monthly totals averaged $4.82 billion and $5.07 billion, respectively. However, total financings are down roughly 50% from monthly averages of $9.86 billion in 2021 and $11.21 billion in 2020.