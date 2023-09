TGA de-lists STAR ankle device due to high rates of device fracture

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) posted a Sept. 6 hazard alert for the Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement (STAR) device by DJO Global, a subsidiary of Wilmington, Del.-based Enovis Corp. TGA said the polyethylene insert used to eliminate friction between the device’s moving parts has demonstrated a higher-than-expected fracture rate, and that the device has been delisted from the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTg).