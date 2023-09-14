US congressional hearing for third-party litigation funding gets contentious

The question of third-party litigation funding has been front and center for life science companies in recent years, with one of the key considerations a lack of transparency as to the source of the funding behind much of this litigation. That lack of transparency was front and center in the Sept. 13 hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives, but the tenor of the hearing made clear that some members of Congress will stand in opposition to any reforms even though the lack of transparency is widely seen as enabling meritless litigation.