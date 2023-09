Quite a fix: Orthofix sacks three top execs

Orthofix Medical Inc. terminated its CEO, chief financial officer and chief legal officer in a move that plunged the stock from $18.63 at Monday’s close to $13.01 by the end of Tuesday. The clean sweep of the executive suite followed the “unanimous decision by the board’s independent directors to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran,” the company said in a statement that named their interim replacements. Valentine was also asked to resign from the board.