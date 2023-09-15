BioWorld - Friday, September 15, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

New blood test to detect Parkinson’s disease earlier

Sep. 14, 2023
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
An international team of researchers have developed a new blood test that could detect Parkinson’s disease earlier than current methods. The test, a real-time PCR-based assay, called Mito Dnadx, uses blood to identify damage to mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) caused by the neurodegenerative condition. Based on the findings published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the test could allow rapid, noninvasive and accurate identification of Parkinson’s disease (PD) before it causes much damage to the nervous system.
BioWorld MedTech Neurology/Psychiatric Diagnostics