China’s NMPA issues revised guidance for med tech risk-benefit assessment

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has largely completed its development of overarching regulations for medical devices and is now drilling down into more granular matter, such as a guidance on assessments of benefits and risks for medical devices. Grace Fu Palma, CEO of China Med Device LLC, told BioWorld that this new guidance is a much more detailed version of the 2019 edition, but added that China’s anticorruption efforts will be ramped up with an eye toward health care, just one of several current and impending developments of interest in this massive market.