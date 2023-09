Humacyte’s phase II/III tissue graft data prompt talk of a BLA

Regenerative tissue developer Humacyte Inc. has posted positive top-line phase II/III results for its Human Acellular Vessel, a tissue-engineered graft consisting entirely of decellularized extracellular matrix, for vascular trauma repair. The data showed higher rates of patency, a measure of the lack of vascular obstruction, when compared to synthetic graft benchmarks.