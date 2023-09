Cloning pioneer Ian Wilmut dies at 79

Scientist Ian Wilmut, who led a team from Scotland’s Roslin Institute and biotech company PPL Therapeutics plc to clone Dolly the Sheep in 1996, died on Sept. 10 at age 79. Dolly was the first mammal cloned from an adult cell taken from the mammary gland of a 6-year-old Finn Dorset sheep and an egg cell from a Scottish Blackface sheep.