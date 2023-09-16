BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Saturday, September 16, 2023
Selection based on blastocysts size nearly doubles IVF transfer success
Sep. 15, 2023
By
Annette Boyle
Choosing blastocysts for transfer based on size could give prospective parents a much better chance of success in welcoming a new member to the family, a study published in the
Nature
portfolio journal
Scientific Reports
demonstrates.
