BioWorld - Saturday, September 16, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Selection based on blastocysts size nearly doubles IVF transfer success

Sep. 15, 2023
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Choosing blastocysts for transfer based on size could give prospective parents a much better chance of success in welcoming a new member to the family, a study published in the Nature portfolio journal Scientific Reports demonstrates.
BioWorld MedTech Obstetrics Europe