BioWorld - Thursday, September 14, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

MITA sees issues for radiopharmaceuticals in draft Medicare rules

Sep. 13, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) has filed its comments for two draft Medicare rules, citing ongoing concerns over how Medicare pays for a variety of aspects of medical imaging procedures.
BioWorld Imaging U.S. Medicare