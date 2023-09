Eiger scraps phase III but delta force deploying in hepatitis

One hepatitis delta virus player (HDV) has dropped out after Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase III effort with peginterferon lambda turned up safety issues, while others remain busy in a space highlighted during last November’s meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. Shares of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Eiger (NASDAQ:EIGR) closed Sept. 13 at 41 cents, down 28 cents, or 40.6%, on word that the company is stopping the Limt-2 study in patients with chronic HDV.