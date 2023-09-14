BioWorld - Thursday, September 14, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

‘Comfort blanket’ of biosimilar efficacy studies still needed?

Sep. 13, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
To streamline the development of biosimilars and align it with current analytical science, regulators across the globe are reevaluating a routine requirement for comparative clinical efficacy studies for biosimilar candidates.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. Biosimilars FDA