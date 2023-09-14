BioWorld - Thursday, September 14, 2023
Hasten licenses Lib’s PCSK9 inhibitor for China rights in $325M deal

Sep. 13, 2023
By Tamra Sami
Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has licensed greater China rights to Lib Therapeutics Inc.’s next-generation PCSK9 inhibitor lerodalcibep in a deal worth up to $325 million.
