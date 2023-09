Cancer

Theragnostic agent [225Ac]Ac-DPI-4452 shows efficacy in colorectal and kidney tumor models

Carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) is a transmembrane protein involved in cell proliferation and transformation that is expressed in clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and other hypoxic tumor types, but has low expression in healthy tissues.