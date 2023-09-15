BioWorld - Friday, September 15, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Amgen reports GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors

Sep. 14, 2023
No Comments
Amgen Inc. has patented new quinazoline compounds acting as GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors and thus reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents