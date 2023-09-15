BioWorld - Friday, September 15, 2023
Diagnostics

German researchers prepare labeled compounds for diagnosis and treatment of CD73-associated diseases

Sep. 14, 2023
Researchers at the University of Bonn and Westfälische Wilhelms-Universiteit Münster have prepared labeled compounds acting as 5’-nucleotidase (CD73) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Diagnostics Patents