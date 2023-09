Respiratory

Jiangsu Hengrui and Shanghai Hengrui patent describes new sGC activators

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have divulged new soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) activators reported to be useful for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, fibrosis, psoriasis, erectile dysfunction, multiple sclerosis, heart failure, overactive bladder and neuropathic pain, among others.