In the overwhelming shadow of previous years’ numbers, two companies jumped into this year’s relatively tepid IPO market on Sept. 15. Neumora Therapeutics Inc. priced its IPO of 14.7 million shares at $17 each, looking for gross proceeds of about $250 million. The company, which is developing seven products targeting brain diseases, saw shares (NASDAQ:NMRA) trading 2.6% downward at $16.55 at midday. Also, Rayzebio Inc. priced its upsized $311 million IPO of 17.2 million shares at $18 each. Gross proceeds of about $290.1 million are expected by the radiopharmaceutical cancer therapy developer. At midday, shares (NASDAQ:RYZB) were up 36% at $24.59 each. Through August, there have been 19 completed biopharma IPOs, totaling $2.18 billion. The number of IPOs so far in 2023 is down from 25 in the same period in 2022, 104 in 2021, 57 in 2020 and 41 in 2019. There was one biopharma IPO in August. Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc. raised $8.9 million in its IPO of 1.275 million shares at $7 per share.

CHMP issues thumbs-down opinion for Translarna in DMD; PTC plans appeal

Shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) tumbled 29%, or $10.97, to trade midday at $26.42 after the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a negative opinion on the conversion of the conditional marketing authorization to full status for Translarna (ataluren) in the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The opinion also applies to the renewal of the existing conditional authorization. PTC will submit a request for re-examination, with Translarna staying on the market until the process finishes, likely in January of next year. The European Commission would ratify the opinion during the following 67 days.

Newco news: Galimedix targeting misfolded amyloid in retinal disease

Galimedix Therapeutics Inc. plans to move its lead compound, GAL-101, into a phase IIa proof-of-concept trial next year, in order to test an intriguing hypothesis associated with certain retinal degeneration conditions. GAL-101 selectively binds misfolded amyloid beta (Abeta) species, and the company believes that this mechanism may benefit patients with the dry form of age-related macular degeneration or with glaucoma.

Lilly closes two acquisitions in August as M&As pace similar to last year

Biopharma deal values are down 13.05% year-over-year, while the number of deals has fallen by 18.51% compared to 2022. M&A value, meanwhile, is down just 3.6% from last year.

Hanmi unveils new obesity pipeline under new strategy leadership

Hanmi Science Co. Ltd. is rolling out a new obesity pipeline with five candidates under its relatively new leadership with Lim Ju-hyun, the eldest daughter of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. founder Lim Sung-ki, who serves as president of Hanmi’s global strategy division. In the latest move, Hanmi underscored obesity as its next “strong” growth engine, and the Hanmi Obesity Pipeline, coined the H.O.P. project, will develop obesity therapies to address the entirety of the disease, including treatment as well as prevention and post-weight loss management.

BioWorld Insider Podcast – AI: driving drug development from effective to remarkable

Google’s Scott Penberthy joins the podcast for a visionary discussion that scans the horizon for startling changes artificial intelligence will bring to drug development in the relatively near future. Among the gems and eyebrow raisers is talk of dramatic reductions in the time it takes to identify the right molecule for development and how digital clinical trials in the not-too-distant future will substantially shrink study times. This episode also provides a preview of the annual Biofuture conference. Each year, a group of trailblazers, disruptors and forward-thinking executives converge to evaluate and forecast the future of health care. This year, BioWorld is a gold sponsor of the Oct. 4-6 event in New York. If you attend, you'll have the chance to hear panels and join workshops and fireside chats with key opinion leaders like Penberthy.

