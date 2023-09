Patent update: Medwatch’s first patent describes its blood glucose monitoring wearable

Medwatch Technologies Inc. reported a patent for the use of near infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, from collection of NIR LEDs surrounding a photo diode sensitive to wavelengths in the range 400 nm to 1650 nm, to noninvasively detect blood glucose concentrations, in a multi-sensing wearable device such as a watch or patch.