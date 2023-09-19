Vergent’s imaging agent reveals previously undetected tumors

A fluorescent imaging agent developed by Vergent Bioscience Inc. enables visualization of elusive and previously undetected tumors, a phase II study presented last week at the 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCL23) demonstrated. The ability of the tumor-targeting agent, Vgt-309, to illuminate tumors could help surgeons more precisely locate tumors, better ensure clean margins and guide care decisions. In 10% of cases, the agent revealed unknown tumors in lymph nodes, which could affect which nodes are biopsied as well as when or whether a systemic therapy is recommended.