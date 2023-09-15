BioWorld - Friday, September 15, 2023
Insilico nabs $80M up front in cancer drug out-licensing deal with Exelixis

Sep. 14, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Insilico Medicine Inc. struck an out-licensing deal with Exelixis Inc. for its small-molecule USP1-inhibitor candidate called ISM-3091, the company said on Sept. 12, standing to gain $80 million in up-front payments.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer Asia-Pacific