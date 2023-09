Innovent to raise $306M to advance late-stage pipeline

Innovent Biologics Inc. announced a HKD$2.37 billion (US$306 million) placement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) to advance its late-stage pipeline, including mazdutide, a GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist for diabetes and obesity. The company plans to offer 68 million new shares priced at HKD$34.92, which represents an 8.8% discount to the previous closing price of HKD$38.30 per share, the company said in a filing on the HKEX. Morgan Stanley is the sole placing agent.