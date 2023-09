Flagship-backed Generate Bio pulls in $273M, one of 2023’s top VC rounds

With one program in the clinic and another not far behind, Generate Biomedicines Inc. raised $273 million in a series C financing to advance its generative biology platform. It is one of the largest venture capital (VC) rounds for a U.S. company in 2023. Funds will go toward advancing the Somerville, Mass.-based company’s 17 pipeline programs, including the filing of multiple IND applications in 2024.