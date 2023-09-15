BioWorld - Friday, September 15, 2023
US FTC prepares for more scrutiny of Orange Book patents

Sep. 14, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The U.S. FTC put brand drug companies on notice Sept. 14 when the commissioners unanimously voted, 3-0, to issue a policy statement recognizing that improperly listed patents in the FDA’s Orange Book “may constitute an unfair method of competition.”
