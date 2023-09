Neurology/Psychiatric

New anti-neuroinflammatory agent regulates microglia polarization in preclinical models

Researchers from Binzhou Medical University and affiliated organizations have detailed the synthesis and optimization of a new series of 1,4,5,6-tetrahydrobenzo [2,3]oxepino[4,5-d]pyrimidin-2-amine derivatives, which resulted in the identification of compound [I] as the lead candidate with potent anti-neuroinflammatory activity in vitro.