Dermatologic

Dice Alpha patents IL-17A production inhibitors

Di-cyclopropyl based interleukin-17A (IL-17A) production inhibitors have been reported in a Dice Alpha Inc. patent as potentially useful for the treatment of psoriasis, radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (ankylosing spondylitis), hidradenitis suppurativa, spondyloarthritis, psoriatic and rheumatoid arthritis.