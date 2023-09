Diagnostics

Japanese researchers develop radiolabeled α-Syn-targeting diagnostic agents

Eisai R&D Management Co. Ltd., National Institutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology (QST), Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have patented new radiolabeled compounds targeting α-synuclein (α-Syn, SNCA) and acting as optical imaging agents for the diagnosis of Lewy body dementia (DLB), multiple system atrophy and Parkinson’s disease.