Galimedix targeting misfolded amyloid in retinal disease

Galimedix Therapeutics Inc. plans to move its lead compound, GAL-101, into a phase IIa proof-of-concept trial next year, in order to test an intriguing hypothesis associated with certain retinal degeneration conditions. GAL-101 selectively binds misfolded amyloid beta species, and the company believes that this mechanism may benefit patients with the dry form of age-related macular degeneration or with glaucoma.