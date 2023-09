Repeat defender: PTC to appeal Translarna case in Europe – again

“We’re going to battle,” PTC Therapeutics Inc. CEO Matthew Klein said, responding to a surprise negative opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on converting the conditional marketing authorization to full status for Translarna (ataluren) in the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The opinion applies to the renewal of the existing conditional authorization, too.