Biopharma deals August 2023

Lilly closes two $1B+ acquisitions in August as M&As pace similar to last year

Biopharma deal values through August are down 13.05% year-over-year, while the number of deals has fallen by 18.51% compared to 2022. M&A value, meanwhile, is down just 3.6% from last year. Through August, 2023 saw 885 biopharma deals worth $111.87 billion, compared to 1,086 deals totaling $128.66 billion in the same period in 2022. The first eight months of 2021 saw 1,386 deals worth $121.22 billion, 1,381 deals valued at $129.96 billion in 2020 and 1,051 deals worth $111.93 billion in 2019.